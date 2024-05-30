99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

NKOTB Talk First Album In 11 Years And Summer Tour

May 30, 2024 9:40AM EDT
Source: YouTube

New Kids On The Block stopped by ABC News for a chat about their upcoming “The Magic Summer Tour” and their first album in 11 years.

They recently were a part of the grand finale of “American Idol” performing with contestant KAYKO.

Do they ever get tired of singing their classic hits? Nope. “It feels fresh and new every single night.”

 

 

