99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Man Surprises His Grandpa With His Fully Restored 1954 Truck

May 28, 2024 6:25AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

 A guy named Blake Kincheloe in Missouri surprised his grandpa by fixing up his old 1954 pickup.   And when you take that puppy for a spin for first time in four decades, you get the surprise on video!  But wait till you hear how much his great-grandma paid for it!  Richard Kincheloe and his mom paid $50 and a hog when Richard was a teen!

Kincheloe told grandpa Richard he was just getting new brakes on it but then secretly had it fully restored! 

More about:
Blake Kincheloe
Grandpa
restored truck
Surprise

POPULAR POSTS

1

Nurse Saves Cyclist With CPR While Singing "Staying Alive"
2

Brother Drives 17 Hours To Make His Sister's Nursing Graduation
3

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Married In Michigan
4

Ashley Madison Lists Top Cities For Cheaters
5

92-Year-Old Pranks Phone Scammers

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE