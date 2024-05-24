Valedictorian Delivers Speech Right After Dad’s Funeral

Source: YouTube

This had to be one of the most difficult yet bittersweet things to do.

18-year-old Alem Hadzic’s father died just one day before his High School graduation in Texas after a private battle with pancreatic cancer. It’s something he never shared with classmates…until his speech.

His dad was an Bosnian immigrant who worked delivering pizzas for Domino’s. Just 45 minutes before graduation, Alem buried his dad. Faculty and students were moved to tears hearing him talk about how hard his dad had worked so he could achieve what he has. Well done, Alem. You’ve made your dad so proud!