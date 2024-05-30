99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Joe Jonas Sings About Being “Miserable” In His First Post-Divorce Song

May 30, 2024 9:23AM EDT
Not sure if this is a sneak peek at a new Jo Bros, DNCE or Joe Jonas solo track, but he dropped a little nugget of his first post-divorce song on TikTok.

While it’s not explicitly revealed that the song is about his feelings amid his tumultuous split from his ex-wife, the lyrics hint that it could be about how he’s navigating it all. “Even baddies get saddies.”

 

@joejonas Even baddies get saddies 🥲 #newmusic ♬ original sound – joejonas

What do you think?

