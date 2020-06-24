You May Have to Walk Through Disinfectant at Future Concerts

      Breaking News
Everyone is missing their concerts in 2020. We even find ourselves daydreaming about favorite past concerts on a daily basis. So how would you feel if you got to return to your beloved concerts, but you had to walk through a cloud of disinfectant first?

According to a report, fans may have to walk through a “disinfectant spray” when they attend concerts. The rumor is that concerts will get back into swing this fall and that’s not the only safety feature. Concert goers will also have their temperature checked, masks will more than likely be required, and yes, social distancing will be a thing.

Would you still go?

