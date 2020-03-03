      Weather Alert

You Can Get Free Cereal This Week In Celebration Of National Breakfast Week

Mar 3, 2020 @ 9:41am

It’s National Breakfast Week and to celebrate Kellogg’s is giving away free boxes of cereal.

According to a nationwide survey conducted by the company, most Americans aren’t getting enough fiber in their diets. So to correct the issue, they’ve launched a new promotion.

Head over to kelloggsfamilyrewards.com by Friday and pledge to put more roughage into your body.

A limited number of those who do will win free boxes of Raisin Bran or Frosted Mini Wheats, both of which offer 20% of the recommended daily amount of fiber per serving.

 

TAGS
Cereal frosted mini wheats kellogs national cereal week
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE