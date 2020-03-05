      Weather Alert

You Can Get A Drunk Version Of The UNO Game

Mar 5, 2020 @ 10:48am

You have to love a classic board game, but when you have a roomful of adults who happen to appreciate a good buzz, a boozy twist is welcomed.

That’s why your next game night needs to include the Drunk UNO Game.

The game starts with everyone taking a shot, because you have to pregame the game, of course.

And then a lot of shots after that.

There are various Etsy shops to get the Drunk UNO Game.

The Drunk UNO Game ranges from $24 to $34.

Now all you need is to pick your favorite spirits  and game night is about to get crazier than usual!

