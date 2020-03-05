You Can Get A Drunk Version Of The UNO Game
You have to love a classic board game, but when you have a roomful of adults who happen to appreciate a good buzz, a boozy twist is welcomed.
That’s why your next game night needs to include the Drunk UNO Game.
The game starts with everyone taking a shot, because you have to pregame the game, of course.
And then a lot of shots after that.
There are various Etsy shops to get the Drunk UNO Game.
The Drunk UNO Game ranges from $24 to $34.
Now all you need is to pick your favorite spirits and game night is about to get crazier than usual!