Ye Talks Fashion Shake Ups And Co-Parenting

Ye, aka Kanye West, sat down with GMA to talk about breaking Yeezy ties with Gap and Adidas, and how he’s co-parenting with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

They covered the topic of social media and whether it’s harmful or helpful, and he equated it to how you use a car. “We can use a car to rush somebody to the hospital, or we can use a car to accidentally hit somebody while rushing to the hospital. It’s all in how you use it.”

He apologized for stress he caused Kim on social media and says he needs her to be calm and peaceful to raise his kids. He wants them to go to the school he opened and named for his late mother, but he’s had to fight for that. He also plans to start directly selling his Yeezy brand of clothes directly to the public, with a store planned first in Atlanta.