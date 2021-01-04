      Weather Alert

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Passes $118 Million The First Weekend Of 2021

Jan 4, 2021 @ 6:51am

After crossing $100 million worldwide on New Year’s Eve,  Wonder Woman 1984 reached $118 million on the first weekend of 2021. But the pandemic is still a major problem, as domestic grosses fell 67% from the film’s $16.7 million opening weekend.

Wonder Woman 1984 took in $15.6 million worldwide this weekend, with $5.5 million grossed in the U.S. and Canada; theaters remain closed in much of Europe and Latin America. You can also still see it on HBO Max for another 21 days.

 

That said, reviews have been mixed.

 

TAGS
Box office Gal Gadot HBO Max Wonder Woman 1984
POPULAR POSTS
2020 Ends With Dancing Robots
Aly & AJ "Potential Breakup Song"
Dark Chocolate May Block Covid-19
Justin Bieber "Anyone"
Ed Sheeran "Afterglow" (Acoustic)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE