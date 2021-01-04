‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Passes $118 Million The First Weekend Of 2021
After crossing $100 million worldwide on New Year’s Eve, Wonder Woman 1984 reached $118 million on the first weekend of 2021. But the pandemic is still a major problem, as domestic grosses fell 67% from the film’s $16.7 million opening weekend.
Wonder Woman 1984 took in $15.6 million worldwide this weekend, with $5.5 million grossed in the U.S. and Canada; theaters remain closed in much of Europe and Latin America. You can also still see it on HBO Max for another 21 days.
That said, reviews have been mixed.