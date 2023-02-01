Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Sign On For Fourth “Bad Boys” Movie

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will be back as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett for a 4th Bad Boys movie. Sony Pictures confirmed it’s in early pre-production. They knew a 4th movie would happen shortly after the third hit theaters in 2020 as it made $426.5 million at the box office.

Tuesday morning, Smith and Lawrence told followers the 4th movie was officially moving forward with a social media post together.