99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Sign On For Fourth “Bad Boys” Movie

February 1, 2023 9:58AM EST
Share

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will be back as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett for a 4th Bad Boys movie. Sony Pictures confirmed it’s in early pre-production.  They knew a 4th movie would happen shortly after the third hit theaters in 2020 as it made $426.5 million at the box office.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

Tuesday morning, Smith and Lawrence told followers the 4th movie was officially moving forward with a social media post together.

More about:
Bad Boys 4
Martin Lawrence
Will Smith

POPULAR POSTS

1

School Closings and Delays
2

Tik Toker Accidentally Got McDeposit Money At McDonald's
3

Cast of "Napoleon Dynamite" Coming To Louisville For Special Screening
4

Jeremy Renner: "I Broke More Than 30 Bones"
5

You Laugh You Lose: The One With All The Lightbulb Jokes

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE