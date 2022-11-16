Will Ferrell Kept A Hilarious Prop From An Old Movie

Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer did an interview with With Morning ahead of their new musical Christmas movie “Spirited.” The film releases on Friday (11/18) on Apple TV+. Peep the trailer here!

In the interview, Will revealed that he actually kept an old prop from the movie “Step Brothers.”

“I have some interesting mementos from some of my films, but the most valuable one, literally, is from ‘Step Brothers’ — prosthetics, of sorts. Some testicles!” You know the ones… From the scene where his character, Brennan, puts them on Dale’s prized drum set.

He admitted to having special box for them and bringing them out at parties. LOLOLOLOL