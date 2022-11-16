99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Will Ferrell Kept A Hilarious Prop From An Old Movie

November 16, 2022 10:24AM EST
Share

Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer did an interview with With Morning ahead of their new musical Christmas movie “Spirited.” The film releases on Friday (11/18) on Apple TV+. Peep the trailer here!

In the interview, Will revealed that he actually kept an old prop from the movie “Step Brothers.”

I have some interesting mementos from some of my films, but the most valuable one, literally, is from ‘Step Brothers’ — prosthetics, of sorts. Some testicles!” You know the ones… From the scene where his character, Brennan, puts them on Dale’s prized drum set.

He admitted to having special box for them and bringing them out at parties. LOLOLOLOL

More about:
apple tv plus
funny
Interview
man parts
octavia spencer
spritied
testicles
Will Ferrell

POPULAR POSTS

1

Aaron Carter Passed Away At 34
2

"Sexiest Man" Chris Evans Has A Girlfriend
3

Security Guard Wows The Crowd Performing With Dance Team
4

Jessica Simpson Fires Back At Critics Worried About Her Appearance
5

Sweet Moment For A Young Fan Meeting Lamar Jackson

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE