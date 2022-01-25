      Weather Alert

Will Arnett Is A Detective With Celebrity Guest Deputies In ‘Murderville’

Jan 25, 2022 @ 8:35am

WARNING: NSFW OR YOUNG EARS LANGUAGE!!!!

Will Arnett as a comical homicide detective is kind of enough for us to sign up…but add some celebrity guest deputies into the mix and it’s even better!  At least we expect it to be!

It’s a six-episode procedural crime comedy premiering everywhere on Netflix on February 3, with each episode focusing on a different case.  Each episode also brings with it a new partner including Conan O’BrienKen JeongAnnie MurphyKumail NanjianiMarshawn Lynch, and Sharon Stone. And here’s the kicker…the celebrities don’t have a script!  They have to go along with it and try to solve the case!

 

Murderville Netflix Will Arnett
