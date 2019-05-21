Whitney Houston’s Hologram Is Going To Tour…And Might Be Coming To Broadway

This will either excite you, creep you out…or make you mad. Whitney Houston’s estate is currently planning to work on a hologram that will tour, as well as releasing new music, seven years after her death, according to the New York Times.

Houston’s sister-in-law and former manager, Pat Houston shared the details with the Times, claiming the hologram is her estate’s top priority.

Houston’s hologram is slated to tour, and there are also talks about a possible Broadway production.

Houston’s new music will be released via Primary Wave Music Publishing, a marketing company that Houston’s estate has a contract with and who will receive 50 percent of Houston’s profit from her music and merchandise.

“Before she passed, there was so much negativity around the name; it wasn’t about the music anymore,” Pat said. “People had forgotten how great she was. They let all the personal things about her life outweigh why they fell in love with her in the first place.”

“It’s been quite emotional for the past seven years,” Pat continued. “But now it’s about being strategic.”

