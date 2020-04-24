      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Whipped Strawberry Milk Looks Magical

Apr 24, 2020 @ 7:55am

Want to get in on the whipped coffee trend but not a caffeine drinker? You have plenty of options.

Dalgona coffee, as its formally called, has completely taken the internet by storm in the past few weeks. The South Korean drink is made from just three ingredients: instant coffee, sugar, and water. But what if you don’t have (or don’t like) instant coffee? Well the trend has inspired people to try their hand at whipping other foods.

Whipped strawberry milk is the latest frothy drink to to cause a commotion among the masses. Instagram Influencer Valentina Mussi, @sweetportfolio, shared this whipped-coffee alternative that only requires two ingredients — and the end result is nothing short of magical. She uses 1 tablespoon of strawberry Nesquik powder and 1/4 cup heavy cream, then whisks it into fluffy goodness before serving it over iced milk.

 

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_I_7MqhDAm/

MORE HERE

 

TAGS
coffee. alternative milk whipped. strawberry
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
This Coronavirus Parody Song Is Perfection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE