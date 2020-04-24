Whipped Strawberry Milk Looks Magical
Want to get in on the whipped coffee trend but not a caffeine drinker? You have plenty of options.
Dalgona coffee, as its formally called, has completely taken the internet by storm in the past few weeks. The South Korean drink is made from just three ingredients: instant coffee, sugar, and water. But what if you don’t have (or don’t like) instant coffee? Well the trend has inspired people to try their hand at whipping other foods.
Whipped strawberry milk is the latest frothy drink to to cause a commotion among the masses. Instagram Influencer Valentina Mussi, @sweetportfolio, shared this whipped-coffee alternative that only requires two ingredients — and the end result is nothing short of magical. She uses 1 tablespoon of strawberry Nesquik powder and 1/4 cup heavy cream, then whisks it into fluffy goodness before serving it over iced milk.
https://www.instagram.com/p/B_I_7MqhDAm/
MORE HERE