Which DJX Personalities Made The Nice List In 2022

December 16, 2022 10:21AM EST
Who knew that North Pole had its own government let alone a whole Department of Christmas Affairs?!

We were today years old! To find out whether you made the nice list or the naughty list, click here and search your first name!

If you look up each personality on DJX… This is what you find out:

BEN… Nice

KELLY… Nice

RYAN… Nice

EMILY… Naughty

ERIK… Naughty

SARAH… Naughty

PK (whatever the P stands for)… Nice

CASEY… Nice

