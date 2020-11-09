What Are Lil Nas X & Michael J. Fox Doing Together?
Our interest has been peaked!
Lil Nas X announced he has returned to the music scene! During the Saints and Bucs NFL game Sunday night, a commercial aired showing Lil Nas X on horseback while his song Old Town Road played in the background. That’s when he sees Santa get thrown out of a bar.
He picks up Santa’s hat and the name on the hat changes to Santa Nas X. He also sees a message that says he is the new Santa!
The commercial ends with Santa Nas X riding off and Michael J Fox at the end shows up and says, whatever you do don’t go to 2020.
Lil Nas X will be releasing “Holiday” on Friday.