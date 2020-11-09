      Weather Alert

What Are Lil Nas X & Michael J. Fox Doing Together?

Nov 9, 2020 @ 1:09pm

Our interest has been peaked!

Lil Nas X announced he has returned to the music scene! During the Saints and Bucs NFL game Sunday night, a commercial aired showing Lil Nas X on horseback while his song Old Town Road played in the background.  That’s when he sees Santa get thrown out of a bar.

He picks up Santa’s hat and the name on the hat changes to Santa Nas X.  He also sees a message that says he is the new Santa!

The commercial ends with Santa Nas X riding off and Michael J Fox at the end shows up and says, whatever you do don’t go to 2020.

Lil Nas X will be releasing “Holiday” on Friday.

TAGS
Back to the Future Holiday lil nas x michael j. fox Old Town Rd
POPULAR POSTS
Karen's Cash
Your iPhone Now Has A Secret Button??
Netflix Confirms 'You' Season 3 Is In Production
ICYMI: 'Hocus Pocus' Halloween Reunion Featured Original Cast and Superstar Cameos
Free Food For Election Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE