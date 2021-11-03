Wet Nose Wednesday – Wally

This three-year-old is searching high and low for a home of his own. Wally came to the Kentucky Humane Society from an overcrowded shelter and has the physical appearance and behavioral traits of a Border Collie mix. However, Wally appears to be a bit overweight and is currently almost 80 pounds! Despite his large size, he is still jumpy, energetic and loves to be on the move. Like most Border Collies, he is intelligent, driven, athletic and thrives when he has space to run and a job to do. He would do great with an active family who is interested in training! Wally is also very affectionate and loves spending time with his humans. We have not seen him with other dogs quite yet so he would love to meet any potential dog siblings before going home. Could you be the one for this gorgeous guy? Wally is neutered, micro-chipped and up-to-date on his shots. Meet Wally today at the Kentucky Humane Society’s East Campus, 1000 Lyndon Lane, or learn more at www.kyhumane.org/dogs.