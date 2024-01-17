99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Wet Nose Wednesday – Ruby

January 17, 2024
Say “hello” to our Wet Nose Wednesday star, Ruby!!

This beautiful 5-year-old Pitty mix is a stunning fawn color and loves making new friends. Ruby is about 100 pounds of pure love and affection… and a little bit of drool. Her size and exuberance make her best suited for older, sturdier kiddos who are dog-savvy.

Ruby would thrive as an only pet who’s able to soak up all of the attention and cuddles her furever home has to offer. But have no fear – you’ll get so much love from this darling girl that you won’t even want another pet around anyway! This sweetheart loves treats, snuggles and walks (in that order) and will happily be your partner in crime for movie nights, outdoor adventures and sleepy Saturday mornings alike.

If you’re looking for a peaceful playmate with a heart of gold, stop by to meet Ruby today! She is vaccinated, microchipped, spayed and ready to shower you with pitty kisses!

