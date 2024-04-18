99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Flying Cat Racks Up More Thank 60 MILLION Views

April 18, 2024 9:14AM EDT
funny cat looking shocked with mouth open portrait on green background with copy space

A video of a “flying cat” has racked up 60 MILLION views on TikTok this week. 

 A woman in Chicago posted it after her cat Remi got spooked and jumped across the entire room.  Her other cat had knocked a coat off a coat rack, and that’s what caused it.  WARNING: THERE IS A SWEAR WORD

 

 

@mags_therescue The way weve been laughing at this for days 🤣🤣🤣 P.S. Remi is totally fine he landed on a toy 🙌🏻 #fypageシ #fyp #foryoupageofficial #foryou #bengalcat #catsoftiktok #bengalcatsoftiktok #cat #funnycat ♬ original sound – Julia | Maggie, Luci, & Remi

