99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Local “American Idol” Contestant Makes It To Top 20

April 16, 2024 10:16AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Southern Indiana mortician, Kennedy Reid, made it to the Top 20 before her time on “American Idol” came to an end. But she posted on social media she’s grateful for the experience and can’t wait to grow her career without having to compete!

She said the journey started almost a year ago and it’s been “a wild experience”. She dealt with online haters making fun of her appearance from the moment her audition aired. But her performances on the show shut that all down! Congratulations on a great run, Kennedy!

More about:
American Idol
Kennedy Reid
mortician

POPULAR POSTS

1

High School Dance Team Surprises Their Coach At Her Wedding
2

First Celebrities Coming For Derby Parties Announced
3

"SNL's Target Lady" Finally Making It Into A Target Commercial
4

The Internet Helped Find This Woman's Husband So She Could Divorce Him
5

University of Kentucky Dancer Kate Kaufling's Passing Gets National Attention

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE