Local “American Idol” Contestant Makes It To Top 20

Source: YouTube

Southern Indiana mortician, Kennedy Reid, made it to the Top 20 before her time on “American Idol” came to an end. But she posted on social media she’s grateful for the experience and can’t wait to grow her career without having to compete!

She said the journey started almost a year ago and it’s been “a wild experience”. She dealt with online haters making fun of her appearance from the moment her audition aired. But her performances on the show shut that all down! Congratulations on a great run, Kennedy!