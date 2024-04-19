99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Watch: KD Debuts Updated “My Old Kentucky Home” on Ben & Kelly

April 19, 2024 3:15PM EDT
Source: YouTube

Introducing “My Old Kentucky Home” 2024 remix!

It’s been 20 years since 99.7 DJX premiered “My Kentucky Home” for the world to hear. Now, KD, Demi from the Villebillies, and B Stille from Nappy Roots rerecorded the original and brought it by for us to premiere it again 20 years after it’s original release!

Ben & Kelly chatted up them up and then you can see as the camera was left rolling and their reaction to hearing it play on 99.7 DJX for the 1st time!

Listen for it on 99.7 DJX

