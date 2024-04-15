Louisville Ranked The Worst City For Weed Ahead Of 4/20

Do with that headline what you will, but April 20 is quickly approaching. Where did the year go?

A new list from Real Estate Witch is ranking the 50 largest cities in the US when it comes to getting and using marijuana. The Courier Journal notes that Kentucky has upcoming plans, but Louisville is dead last on the list.

While the state has plans to launch its medical cannabis program in January 2025, it’s significantly behind when it comes to the marijuana movement.

Cities were ranked based on whether weed was legal or not, the number of dispensaries per 100,000 residents, medical cannabis doctors, and price of product. The list is as follows:

Denver, CO Portland, OR Las Vegas, NV Buffalo, NY Baltimore, MD Phoenix, AZ Seattle, WA Sacramento, CA Kansas City, MO Providence, RI Boston, MA San Jose, CA Hartford, CT San Francisco, CA Oklahoma City, OK San Diego, CA St. Louis, MO Detroit, MI Cleveland, O Richmond, VA Columbus, OH Los Angeles, CA Washington DC New York, NY Cincinnati, OH Chicago, IL Riverside, CA Virginia Beach, VA Philadelphia, PA Orlando, FL Minneapolis, MN Tampa, FL Jacksonville, FL Austin, TX San Antonio, TX Pittsburgh, PA Miami, FL Salt Lake City, UT New Orleans, LA Raleigh, NC Indianapolis, IN Memphis, TN Milwaukee, WI Charlotte, NC Nashville, TN Birmingham, AL Houston, TX Atlanta, GA Dallas, TX Louisville, KY

We really got smoked in this one.