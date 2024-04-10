99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Wet Nose Wednesday – Lucy

April 10, 2024 12:29PM EDT
Wet Nose Wednesday – Lucy
Lucy is available for adoption through Kentucky Humane Society

Meet Lucy, the spirited 1-year-old, 26-pound Cattle Dog mix eagerly searching for her forever family! Lucy’s boundless energy and love for adventure make her the perfect companion for an active household ready for fun-filled days. She’s a petite size, making her an ideal fit for any living space. Lucy’s friendly disposition extends to her interactions with other dogs, as she loves nothing more than romping and playing with her furry friends. If you’re seeking a loyal and energetic companion to join you on all your adventures, look no further than Lucy! Come meet her today at the Sam Swope Pet TLC, 241 Steedly Drive, and discover the joy of having a playful and affectionate companion by your side. She is spayed, micro-chipped, and up-to-date on vaccinations.

