Travis Kelce Just Became The Highest-Paid Tight End In The NFL

Source: YouTube

Taylor Swift’s main man, Travis Kelce, just signed a two-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs worth $34.25 million, making him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL. That includes $17 million fully guaranteed for this year.

I told yall I’ll never let him leave!! Congrats my guy! @tkelce https://t.co/9sqkZY8mU8 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 29, 2024

And yes, Taylor has already written him into her latest album in a track called “The Alchemy”, where she seems to refer to the Chief’s Super Bowl win:

“Shirts off, and your friends lift you up, over their heads / Beer stickin’ to the floor, cheers chanted ’cause they said / ‘There was no chance trying to be the greatest in the league’ / Where’s the trophy? He just comes, running over to me.” And he loves it according to friends. A source told ET, “Travis is so supportive of the entire album and loves that he is a part of Taylor’s story. He is a Swiftie through and through, and is very proud of her.”

They looked like they had a ball at Patrick Mahomes’s charity event where Kelce hopped up on stage to offer up tickets to his “significant other’s” Eras Tour that fetched $80,000!