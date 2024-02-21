Wet Nose Wednesday – Koko

Meet Koko, an independent and playful Pitty mix with a heart of gold who came to KHS when her owner could no longer care for her. This one-year-old girl gets along swimmingly with other dogs, and is hoping to join your pack (after a successful meet-and-greet, of course)! Koko is a friendly pup who does everything on her own terms. She’s not much of a “lap dog,” and prefers to be the one making the first move when it comes to snuggles. Couch naps are Koko’s forte though, and she’ll happily join you to binge-watch The Office (again)! When it comes to learning, Koko is a pro despite her young age. She already knows “sit” and has been working on “down.” Impressive, right? With some patience and snacks, this food-motivated smarty-pants is sure to pick up more tricks! Koko can get overly excited so cannot be in a home with small children. If you’ve been searching far and wide for an adorable four-legged brainiac, look no further than Koko! She is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and absolutely paw-fect! Come meet her at the Main Campus, 241 Steedly Drive, or learn more at www.kyhumane.org/adopt/dogs.