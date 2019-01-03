We Know A Disney Dancer!

Here’s a #FeelGood for you! Did you happen to catch the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade on ABC? One of our sales executive’s daughter is a dancer there!

Julie Lee’s daughter is Elizabeth, and she has performed with the Festival of The Lion King show in Disney’s Animal Kingdom park for the last few years (Kelly and her family met her and the cast last year!!)

She also had the opportunity to perform with Jordan Fisher and Sarah Hyland for the Christmas Day special!

https://instagram.com/p/BsLjVBdFNzw/

How cool is that? #FeelGood #LocalStars

CLICK HERE FOR MORE VIDEO FROM THE PERFORMANCE