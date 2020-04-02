      Breaking News
We Kind Of Think There Should Be At Least One Potato On Every Video Conference Call Now

Apr 2, 2020 @ 7:34am
Subject: A bowl of red and yellow Yukon new Potatoes on a white background

How hilarious is this?

A Microsoft company videoconference went hilariously awry after its boss, Lizet, accidentally transformed herself into a potato with a filter, and she couldn’t figure out how to undo it. It’s just a potato with eyes and mouth and it lasted the whole meeting! Of course, one of her coworkers took a screen shot and tweeted it. 

Now we kind of think employees should take turns being the potato because it would just the meeting so much more fun right?

 

MORE HERE

