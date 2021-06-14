Wasabi The Pekingese Wins Best In Show At Westminster

Wasabi the Pekingese was top dog at 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Sunday night. The show typically takes place in February but was moved due to the pandemic.
Wasabi beat out over 2,400 other canines from 209 breeds to win the purple ribbon and title of Best in Show with help from his handler David Fitzpatrick. This is the Pekingese breed’s fifth Westminster Dog Show win.
After winning the Toy Group earlier in the show, Wasabi was carried into the Best in Show round by Fitzpatrick. Filling out the final round, judged by Patricia Trotter, was Mathew the French Bulldog of the Non-Sporting Group, Bourbon the Whippet of the Hound Group, Connor the Old English Sheepdog of the Herding Group, Jade the German Shorthaired Pointer of the Sporting Group, Striker the Samoyed of the Working Group, and Boy the West Highland White Terrier of the Terrier Group.