      Weather Alert

Walmart is Turning Some Locations Into Drive-in Theaters

Jul 3, 2020 @ 9:24am

Walmart is a genius. Due to social distancing, drive-in theaters are seeing a massive resurgence. Walmart is jumping on board and adding drive-in theaters in the parking lot of 160 locations!

TAGS
drive in movie Movies summer Walmart
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE