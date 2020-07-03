Walmart is Turning Some Locations Into Drive-in Theaters

Walmart is a genius. Due to social distancing, drive-in theaters are seeing a massive resurgence. Walmart is jumping on board and adding drive-in theaters in the parking lot of 160 locations!
Starting in August at select Walmart stores, we’re partnering with @Tribeca and rolling out the red carpet for drive-in movie premieres, complete with car-side 🍿and 🥤service. Stay tuned for more details. See you at the movies! https://t.co/JfUPB6QK8C pic.twitter.com/t4Enk8aYzL
— Walmart (@Walmart) July 1, 2020
