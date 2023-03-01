99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Vanessa Bryant Settle Lawsuit Over Shared Crash Photos

March 1, 2023 4:06PM EST
Share

Vanessa Bryant is getting a payout of $28.85 million, six months after winning her $16 million lawsuit against L.A. County.  The jury last August decided her privacy was invaded when authorities shared photos from the crash site where her husband, Kobe, and daughter Gianna passed away.

 

This also puts to bed any other outstanding legal issues pertaining to this case. The attorney for the county said:  “This settlement now concludes all County-related litigation related to the tragic January 2020 helicopter crash. We hope Ms. Bryant and her children continue to heal from their loss.”

More about:
crash photos
Kobe Bryant
Lawsuit
privacy
released
settlement
Vanessa Bryant

POPULAR POSTS

1

This Guy Has The Guinness World Record For Most Consecutive Visits To Disneyland
2

WATCH: These Grandmas Adorably Lose Their Minds Over Pregnancy News
3

Bardstown Teen Wins On “Wheel of Fortune”
4

Good Samaritan Rescues Dog Loose On Busy Highway
5

One Of The People Involved In Stealing Lady Gaga's Dogs Is Now Suing Her For Reward Money

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE