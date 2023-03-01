Vanessa Bryant Settle Lawsuit Over Shared Crash Photos

Vanessa Bryant is getting a payout of $28.85 million, six months after winning her $16 million lawsuit against L.A. County. The jury last August decided her privacy was invaded when authorities shared photos from the crash site where her husband, Kobe, and daughter Gianna passed away.

This also puts to bed any other outstanding legal issues pertaining to this case. The attorney for the county said: “This settlement now concludes all County-related litigation related to the tragic January 2020 helicopter crash. We hope Ms. Bryant and her children continue to heal from their loss.”