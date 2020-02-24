      Weather Alert

Vanessa Bryant Honors Kobe and Gianna in Emotional Speech

Feb 24, 2020 @ 4:28pm

What courage and bravery in the darkest of days. Yes, we’re crying.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

“I’m here because I love Kobe,” said #Beyoncé before she performed at the celebration of life ceremony.

A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow) on

