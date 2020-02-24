Vanessa Bryant Honors Kobe and Gianna in Emotional Speech

What courage and bravery in the darkest of days. Yes, we’re crying.
"Kobe was my dear friend, he was like a little brother. Everyone always wanted to talk about the comparisons between he and I. I just wanted to talk about Kobe," said #MichaelJordan.
"Kobe was my dear friend, he was like a little brother. Everyone always wanted to talk about the comparisons between he and I. I just wanted to talk about Kobe," said #MichaelJordan.
“I’m here because I love Kobe,” said #Beyoncé before she performed at the celebration of life ceremony.
“I’m here because I love Kobe,” said #Beyoncé before she performed at the celebration of life ceremony.
