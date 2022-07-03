Usher Did A Tiny Desk Concert And The Memes Are Great

NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series has had some great moments. Usher agreed to perform and did not disappoint. He showcased his pure vocal range, raw talent, and the reason he’s a superstar. Usher covered some of his monster hits like, “Confessions Pt II,” “Superstar,” and “You Make Me Wanna…”.
At one point during his performance of “Confessions Pt II,” Usher looks directly at the camera, waves his hands in front of his eyes, and whispers in a sultry tone, “Watch this.” That’s what everyone loved. Then the memes began…
Here are some of our favorites:
The perfect meme doesn’t exist:
Usher: pic.twitter.com/FOYxEHSjAF
— snack turner fan (@ApolloKeiko) July 3, 2022
Him: I’m glad you’re not crazy like these other women
Me: pic.twitter.com/nkXQ7jTvvn
— Khrissy Snow ❄️ (@lovelykhrissy) July 1, 2022
Parents: “don’t act up”
A little kid:pic.twitter.com/yU5Z1kMquf
— Joi Childs (@jumpedforjoi) July 1, 2022
“I know she’s not about to save another kid in this mov…” pic.twitter.com/W8ADXi5HF2
— Halle Berry (@halleberry) July 2, 2022
Jesus after he took the five loaves and two fish
pic.twitter.com/rYnWBmxxFx
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 1, 2022
Cat Owners: “Don’t knock anything off the table.”
Cats:
pic.twitter.com/v2d97vUoBP
— DataDaveTV (@DataDaveTV) July 1, 2022
We could literally do this all day! But like all things on the Internet, this will burn quickly, so enjoy the moment.
What’s your favorite Usher meme you’ve seen?