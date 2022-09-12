PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Usher attends the Balmain show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on February 28, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Usher Announces ‘My Way’ 25th Anniversary Edition With Reimagined Songs & Documentary

On September 16th, Ushers My Way turns 25 years old *gasp* To celebrate, Usher will release an expanded edition of the original album including 3 reimagined tracks on September 16th.

Accompanying it will be a mini documentary to reflect on the 25 years of My Way. What was your favorite song from My Way?