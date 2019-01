Chris Pratt is officially off the market again.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bsmy0gUFIt7/

He proposed to girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger and she said yes. He posted a sweet pic of them (and you can see her gorgeous ring!) with the caption: “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!” She’s the 29-year-old daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver and they started dating last June.

