U.S. Open Chicken Soda Dipping Chick Drops Music Video

Do you remember, over four months ago, when ESPN’s cameras captured a woman eating chicken fingers at the U.S. Open and dunking them in her soda?

If you do, you probably hadn’t thought about it since you saw it that fateful day in early September.

But Alexa Greenfield doesn’t want her 15 minutes of fame to end, so we got this…

She just released a music video to help promote her own line of chicken tender dipping sauce.

Alexa has created a chicken and soda business with shirts and will have the sauce available on her website next month…

This is all too much!