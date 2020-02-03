Twitter Reacts To The Halftime Show

Twitter, of course, reacted swiftly after Shakira and JLo’s halftime performance. And they didn’t disappoint.
oompa loompas performing their song because another kid died in the chocolate factory #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/xt3ilj5QMo
— 🇨🇱 (@niicoolaaaassss) February 3, 2020
Me watching Jlo and Shakira kill that halftime rountine being 43 and 50 while I get tired doing a tik tok dance 🤞🏽. #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/Ra7GkzwNUd
— emily (@Emilyeatsbooty) February 3, 2020
when shakira said that her hips don’t lie she really meant it #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/bl4hbyZjnH
— 𝐝𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐚 (@BackToTaylena) February 3, 2020
Alright So Who’s Idea Was It To Have Shakira Do The Half Time Show….Talmbout….😂😂😂 #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/ELgNMb2q9e
— Miguel Angel Paredes (@OnlyExistingOne) February 3, 2020
.@AROD was in the crowd cheering on J-Lo 🕺pic.twitter.com/KiC7HoDnv0
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 3, 2020
Of course, ARod was in the crowd going nuts!
Jennifer Lopez‘s daughter is definitely taking after her mom! #SBLIV https://t.co/sS0OLVGlae pic.twitter.com/g0WYWJP7v1
— People (@people) February 3, 2020
JLo’s daughter Emme performed with her mom!
