Twitter Is Testing Voice Tweets

Jun 18, 2020 @ 8:21am

Twitter is now testing “voice tweets” for users to post audio clips. A limited group of Twitter users on iOS can record up to 140 seconds of audio. If the recording is longer, it will prompt a new voice tweet and automatically create a thread.

The company said that “in the coming weeks everyone on iOS should be able to Tweet with their voice.”

So how do you do it?  Just click to compose a tweet and tap the new icon with wavelengths. Record your voice and tap “done” when finished. And then go back to the composer screen to add any text, or just tweet. Voice tweets will go through the regular timeline, and users just need to tap the image to listen.

Only users on Apple’s iOS will have playback in a new window docked at the bottom of the timeline so users can listen and continue scrolling.

 

