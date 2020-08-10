Twitter And Tik Tok Starting Preliminary Talks About A Merger
SAN ANSELMO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: In this photo illustration, the Tik Tok app is displayed on an Apple iPhone on November 01, 2019 in San Anselmo, California. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) has started a national security investigation of social media app TikTok after Beijing ByteDance Technology Co acquired U.S. social media app Musical.ly for $1 billion. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Twitter and TikTok have engaged in “preliminary” discussions about a merger, the Wall Street Journal reported. That comes as Microsoft last week confirmed that it has been exploring a TikTok takeover. All of this is stemmed by President Donald Trump’s effective U.S. ban of TikTok by September 21st — with the president concerned that the app “continues to threaten the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States” — if ByteDance can’t close a deal with an American buyer for TikTok’s U.S.-based business by then.
