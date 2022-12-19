Try Taylor Swift’s Chai Sugar Cookies

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 01: Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift’s chai sugar cookie recipe is making its way around the internet again — this time on TikTok. Maybe this is the year you skip the store-bought Christmas cookies and set your smoke detector off for old time’s sake.

If you want to try them yourself, Taste of Home says this is the recipe:

Cookie Ingredients:

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup granulated sugar, plus more for sugaring tops

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 large egg

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 chai tea bag

2 cups flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

Glaze Ingredients:

1-1/2 cups powdered sugar

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

2 tablespoons milk or eggnog

Directions

Step 1: Start the dough

In a mixing bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer, cream the butter until fluffy. Mix in the oil until the butter and oil come together. Next, mix in the sugar, powdered sugar, egg and vanilla extract. Cut open the chai tea bag and mix the dry leaves into the batter.

Step 2: Finish the dough and chill

Mix in the flour, baking soda and salt until the dough begins to come together. It will be very soft.

Place the mixing bowl in the fridge and allow the dough to chill for at least an hour.

Step 3: Scoop and bake

Preheat the oven to 350°F before removing the dough from the fridge. Using a cookie dough scoop, portion the dough into tablespoon-sized balls. Flatten the dough balls slightly, and then place them on a greased or lined baking sheet, leaving space in between each cookie.

Sprinkle the tops with sugar. Bake the cookies for 8-12 minutes until the outer edges are lightly golden brown. Remove the cookies from the oven, and allow them to cool on the baking sheet for 15 minutes. Transfer the cookies to a wire rack to finish cooling.

Step 4: Top with glaze

Whisk together the powdered sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and milk. Spoon the glaze onto the cooled cookies and allow it to set for 10 minutes.