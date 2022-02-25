Triplets Have Their First Babies Within Months Of Each Other

Triplets are a rare occurrence, but what are the odds of those siblings all being pregnant at the same time? That’s what happened to Nina, Gina and Victoria who were all born four minutes apart in 1985. Thirty-six years later, they couldn’t believe it when they found out they were all pregnant at the same time. Their doctor realized when they all happened to have an appointment on the same day that he would be delivering all three babies within months of each other. They shared similar cravings too!
They were all born healthy and are destined to be cousin besties!