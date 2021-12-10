Travis Scott Gives First Interview After Concert Tragedy…Says He’s Not To Blame

Travis Scott says he’s “1000 percent” sure he did everything he could to help dying audience members during the Astroworld tragedy.
In his first interview since the Nov. 5 incident that ended in the deaths of 10 people — Scott claims he didn’t hear the Houston crowd’s screams for help. “I just didn’t hear that,” Scott said Thursday during a chat with Charlamagne tha God. Scott also insisted that “I’m that type of artist” who would have stopped his show if he were aware that concertgoers were in danger.
Scott also recently denied responsibility for the deaths in legal documents — but now says his mission is to identify what factors contributed to the tragedy. “I have a responsibility to figure out what happened here. I have a responsibility to find a solution,” he said. Scott also blamed the media for suggesting he’s responsible. “I’m the face of the festival,” he said. “I’m the artist. So yeah, the media wants to put it on me.” Scott expressed remorse for the victims: “I’m always here. I’m in this with you guys. I love you…”
Several lawsuits have been filed against him, many of which he has asked to be dismissed.