Travis Scott Bought His Daughter a Chair That Cost $25K

HOUSTON, TX - MAY 28: Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend Game Seven of the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center on May 28, 2018 in Houston, Texas.

When it comes to his daughter Stormi, Travis Scott spares no expense and he proved that when he gifted her a chair that cost him $25,000.

The chair, which is made of stuffed animals, was designed by Fernando and Humberto Campana and are apparently in high demand.

Kylie then proceeded to take a picture of herself in the high-end chair.

MOOD ALL 2019🖤 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 8, 2019 at 6:59pm PST

Has he heard of Build-a-Bear??