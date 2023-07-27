Travis Kelce Tried and Failed to Give Taylor Swift His Number at a Concert

Source: YouTube

At Taylor Swift’s recent Kansas City show, Chiefs star Travis Kelce tried to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it. But the problem is, she doesn’t talk to people before or after the shows and couldn’t get past her security.

He said on his brother Jason’s podcast, quote, “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So I was a little butt-hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

Now, it’s not clear WHAT number was on the bracelet. Jason asked if he meant his phone number or his jersey number, which is 87. And he said, quote, “You know which one.”