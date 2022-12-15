Trailer: Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Miles Morales is back for the next installment of Sony Pictures/Marvel Studio’s animated Spider-Man saga!

After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

In theaters June 2, 2023!