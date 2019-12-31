Top Songs Of Past Decade

These are the songs, according to Billboard, you listened to the most this past decade on 99-7 DJX.
Here are your Top 10:
10. Adele – Rolling in the Deep
9. Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Ft. Justin Bieber – Despacito
8. Gotye Ft. Kimbra – Somebody That I Used To Know
7. Lil Nas X Ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road
6. Rihanna Ft. Calvin Harris – We Found Love
5. Maroon 5 Ft. Cardi B – Girls Like You
4. The Chainsmokers Ft. Halsey – Closer
3. Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You
2. LMFAO Ft. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock – Party Rock Anthem
and…
1. Mark Ronson Ft. Bruno Mars – Uptown Funk
What were YOUR favorite songs from the past decade?