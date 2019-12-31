      Weather Alert

Top Songs Of Past Decade

Dec 31, 2019 @ 5:44am

These are the songs, according to Billboard, you listened to the most this past decade on 99-7 DJX.

Here are your Top 10:

10. Adele – Rolling in the Deep

9.  Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Ft. Justin Bieber – Despacito

8.  Gotye Ft. Kimbra – Somebody That I Used To Know

7.  Lil Nas X Ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road

6.  Rihanna Ft. Calvin Harris – We Found Love

5.  Maroon 5 Ft. Cardi B – Girls Like You

4.  The Chainsmokers Ft. Halsey – Closer

3.  Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You

2.  LMFAO Ft. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock – Party Rock Anthem

and…

 1. Mark Ronson Ft. Bruno Mars – Uptown Funk

What were YOUR favorite songs from the past decade?

