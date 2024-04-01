99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

“Titanic” Door Prop Sells At Auction

April 1, 2024 11:01AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

A mysterious buyer known as “Mr. Green” is now the proud owner of that famous floating piece of wood Rose had all to herself while poor Jack froze to death in “Titanic”. It was put up for auction and sold for $700,000.

It’s been the subject of debate for YEARS, even put to the test by Mythbusters (who found they could have both fit if they put Rose’s lifejacket underneath. But James Cameron himself tested the theory last year for the film’s 25th anniversary.

More about:
auction
Door
JACK
movie prop
rose
sold
titanic

POPULAR POSTS

1

Guy Calmly Sips Coffee While Police Chase Rips Through His Backyard
2

Trimble County Promposal Goes Viral
3

Delta Pilot Spends a Year's Salary To Charter A Flight To Hawaii For His Retirement
4

Bruno Mars Owes $50 Million In Gambling Debts To MGM In Vegas
5

Justin Timberlake's Tiny Desk Concert

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE