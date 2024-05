Source: YouTube

Panera has turned everyone’s favorite lunch into the weirdest Derby accessory ever.

Introducing the Bread Head!

The hats were priced at $21 a piece at ThePaneraShop.com but sold out as of Monday afternoon. Those who still want to buy their own can request to be notified via email if there are more.