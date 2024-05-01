99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson Set For Comedic Olympic Highlights On Peacock

May 1, 2024 12:24PM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

If you want a funny twist on your Summer Olympics coverage from Paris this summer, check out Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson. “We’re going for gold, everybody!” Hart said in a statement.

The show will feature the comics sharing “their signature hilarious insights” to recap “the best and most unexpected moments” from the games. They will also have in-studio competitions, interviews with athletes, and act as “one-of-a-kind guides through the Paris Olympics.”

Look for the eight episodes to kick off the same day as the opening ceremony on July 26th.

More about:
highlights
Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson
Paris
peacock
Summer Olympics

POPULAR POSTS

1

Family Of Kentucky Teen Pulled From Crash Trying To Find Good Samaritan
2

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney Admit To "Leaning Into" Affair Rumors
3

Watch: KD Debuts Updated "My Old Kentucky Home" on Ben & Kelly
4

Flying Cat Racks Up More Thank 60 MILLION Views
5

American Tourists Facing 12 YEARS In Prison In Turks and Caicos For Ammunition

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE