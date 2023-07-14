99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Tik Tok Doctor Who Live-Streamed Surgeries Stripped Of Medical License

July 14, 2023 11:51AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Calling this a #SettingThe Bar: If you can manage not to botch plastic surgeries because you’re busy talking to the camera during a Tik Tok video…you’re doing ok.

You may have seen Katharine Grawe aka “Dr. Roxy” on Tik Tok making fun dance videos, or livestreaming surgeries…but that all came to a halt. After complaints from several patients, she was brought up for a review by the medical board in Ohio and stripped of her medical license.

Kelsey Cardenas went to her for a breast lift after being a fan of her videos. She figured if she was brave enough to livestream surgery, she must be really good.  However, Cardenas says she suffered major complications after the surgery.

