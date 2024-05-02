99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Jimmy Fallon Teaming With Ford For Derby Giveaways

May 2, 2024 12:06PM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Jimmy Fallon will be at Churchill Downs searching for the best dressed Derby goers. Fallon is teaming up with Ford Motor Company to elevate this year’s Derby experience. The best dressed winner will be selected throughout the day, leading up to a surprise vehicle giveaway at the Ford Clubhouse.

The lucky winner will have chance to drive away in one of three Ford vehicles: Bronco SUV, F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid Truck, or a Mustang Mach-E SUV. Everyone has the chance to win their dream Ford vehicle by signing up at TonightShow.com/FordDerbyDay. Winners will be announced on Sunday, May 5 after the Derby.

More about:
Ford
giveaways
Jimmy Fallon
Kentucky Derby
WAVE3

POPULAR POSTS

1

Family Of Kentucky Teen Pulled From Crash Trying To Find Good Samaritan
2

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney Admit To "Leaning Into" Affair Rumors
3

Watch: KD Debuts Updated "My Old Kentucky Home" on Ben & Kelly
4

Flying Cat Racks Up More Thank 60 MILLION Views
5

American Tourists Facing 12 YEARS In Prison In Turks and Caicos For Ammunition

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE