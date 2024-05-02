Jimmy Fallon Teaming With Ford For Derby Giveaways

Source: YouTube

Jimmy Fallon will be at Churchill Downs searching for the best dressed Derby goers. Fallon is teaming up with Ford Motor Company to elevate this year’s Derby experience. The best dressed winner will be selected throughout the day, leading up to a surprise vehicle giveaway at the Ford Clubhouse.

The lucky winner will have chance to drive away in one of three Ford vehicles: Bronco SUV, F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid Truck, or a Mustang Mach-E SUV. Everyone has the chance to win their dream Ford vehicle by signing up at TonightShow.com/FordDerbyDay. Winners will be announced on Sunday, May 5 after the Derby.